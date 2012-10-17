Cycling Australia sack official after doping admission

(Reuters) - Cycling Australia (CA) has sacked elite men’s road coordinator Matt White after he confessed to using performance-enhancing drugs while riding for Lance Armstrong’s U.S. Postal team.

White, who had been named in the United States Anti-Doping Agency’s (USADA) dossier on Armstrong, made a public statement on Saturday in which he admitted to doping.

CA’s board said in a statement on Wednesday that White had made a valuable contribution to cycling in Australia and that his involvement with the national set-up had not gone “against the best interests of the sport”.

“However, the admissions contained within his public statement of October 13 clearly place him in breach of the CA Anti-Doping Policy and Code of Conduct,” CA added.

“Accordingly, the board has determined that his ongoing employment with CA is untenable and Matt was formally advised overnight of the termination of his contract.”

CA also said that while the International Cycling Union (UCI) had made progress in the fight against the use of performance-enhancing drugs, it had “failed to fully and properly do its part to stamp out doping”.

“How the UCI responds to the USADA file and how it addresses the allegations within it will be critical to the reputation of the organization and that of the sport of cycling,” it added.

American Armstrong, who won the Tour de France a record seven times from 1999 to 2005, has been stripped of his titles by the USADA after the body accused the 41-year-old of being a central figure in an elaborate doping conspiracy.