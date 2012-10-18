FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
UCI discipline Barredo over doping, suspended by team
October 18, 2012 / 3:11 PM / 5 years ago

UCI discipline Barredo over doping, suspended by team

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Spanish team Quickstep rider Carlos Barredo celebrates winning the San Sebastian Classic one day cycle race in San Sebastian August 1, 2009. REUTERS/Vincent West

PARIS (Reuters) - Spanish rider Carlos Barredo is being disciplined by the International Cycling Union (UCI) on the basis of information provided by his blood profile, the UCI said on Thursday.

“A disciplinary procedure has been requested against the Spanish rider Carlos Barredo for apparent violation of the Anti-Doping Rules on the basis of the information provided by the blood profile in his biological passport,” the UCI said in a statement.

Barredo was suspended by his team Rabobank pending the result of a Spanish federation verdict, the Dutch outfit said.

“While awaiting the verdict of the Spanish federation and the final result, Carlos Barredo will be suspended. His contract will expire at the end of 2012,” Rabobank said in a statement.

Barredo, 31, has a 2010 Tour of Spain stage to his name and won the 2009 Clasica San Sebastian.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon and Justin Palmer

