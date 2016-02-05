FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Cycling: Russian Vorganov fails dope test, Katusha under review
Sections
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
LIFE
For Chinese millennials, despondency has a brand name
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
COMMENTARY
Britain stumbles toward a new deal with the U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
U.S.
Spread of largest wildfire in Los Angeles history stopped
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 5, 2016 / 5:45 PM / 2 years ago

Cycling: Russian Vorganov fails dope test, Katusha under review

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Russian rider Eduard Vorganov has been provisionally suspended following a positive doping test and his Katusha team will be reviewed by the UCI’s disciplinary committee, the sport’s governing body said on Friday.

Vorganov, the 2012 Russian champion, failed an out-of-competition test for Meldonium, a substance that helps recovery and protects against stress which was added to the World Anti-Doping Agency’s prohibited list on Jan. 1.

It is World Tour team Katusha’s second positive drugs test within 12 months after Italian Luca Paolini tested positive for cocaine during last year’s Tour de France.

“Therefore, as per article 7.12.1 UCI (International Cycling Union) Anti-Doping Regulations, the UCI will refer the matter to the Disciplinary Commission which will render a decision in the coming days,” the UCI said in a statement.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.