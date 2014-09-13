FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Italian Rabottini out of worlds after failed test
September 13, 2014 / 10:39 AM / 3 years ago

Italian Rabottini out of worlds after failed test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Farnese Vini-Selle Italia's Matteo Rabottini of Italy climbs on his way to win the 169 km 15th stage of the Giro d'Italia from Busto Arsizio to Pian de Resinelli May 20, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian Matteo Rabottini will miss this month’s world championships after he tested positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) and was suspended provisionally by the International Cycling Union (UCI).

Rabottini’s name is the latest on the UCI’s list of riders found guilty of a doping offense. The list shows that Rabottini’s sample was collected on Aug. 7.

The Neri-Sottoli rider featured on Italy’s long list for the world championships, which will be held in Ponferrada, Spain, from Sept. 21-28.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Alan Baldwin

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
