Italian Rabottini out of worlds after failed test

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian Matteo Rabottini will miss this month’s world championships after he tested positive for the banned blood-booster erythropoietin (EPO) and was suspended provisionally by the International Cycling Union (UCI).
Rabottini’s name is the latest on the UCI’s list of riders found guilty of a doping offense. The list shows that Rabottini’s sample was collected on Aug. 7.
The Neri-Sottoli rider featured on Italy’s long list for the world championships, which will be held in Ponferrada, Spain, from Sept. 21-28.
