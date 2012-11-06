FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Scarponi suspended by team for visit to Ferrari
Sections
Featured
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Venezuela
Venezuela's unrest, food scarcity take psychological toll on children
Fly fast, and electric
Energy & Environment
Fly fast, and electric
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
Business
GM more than doubles self-driving car test fleet in California
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
November 6, 2012 / 7:45 PM / 5 years ago

Scarponi suspended by team for visit to Ferrari

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Lampre-ISD rider Michele Scarponi of Italy rides during the opening time trial of the Giro d'Italia in Herning May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

PARIS (Reuters) - Last year’s Giro d‘Italia winner Michele Scarponi has been suspended by his Lampre team for visiting banned sports doctor Michele Ferrari, the Italian outfit said on Tuesday.

“In relation to events in a period when Scarponi was not at Lampre and awaiting further developments, the team doctor has suspended the rider for violation of the internal code of the team,” team spokesman Andrea Appiani told Reuters in a text message.

“We await the decisions of the competent authorities and underline that all the issues refer to a period when Scarponi did not ride for Lampre.”

Scarponi admitted for the first time having visited Ferrari on October 25 after the Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport published a report containing extracts from a Padua investigation into the doctor.

Ferrari, who has denied any wrongdoing, was banned for life by the U.S. Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) which said he had masterminded Lance Armstrong’s doping program during the years the American dominated the Tour de France.

Armstrong was also banned for life and stripped of his seven Tour titles.

Scarponi has already served an 18-month ban for his implication in the Operation Puerto blood doping scandal.

Fellow-Italian Filippo Pozzato was handed a three-month ban for working with Ferrari.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John Mehaffey

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.