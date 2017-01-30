Cycling: UKAD chief Sapstead to answer MP question about Team Sky probe

LONDON (Reuters) - Britain's Team Sky will come under the spotlight again next month when the head of UK Anti-Doping (UKAD) answers questions from MPs about allegations of wrongdoing in the sport.

High on the agenda when Nicole Sapstead, UKAD's chief executive, goes before the Culture, Media and Sport select committee on Feb. 22, will be a package delivered to Bradley Wiggins at the 2011 Criterium du Dauphine.

Team Sky's use of Therapeutic Use Exemptions (TUEs) has also been under investigation after cyber-hacking website Fancy Bears leaked medical information held by WADA on Wiggins and former Team Sky team mate Chris Froome.

Neither rider is suspected of any wrongdoing.

Team Sky boss Dave Brailsford has already given evidence to the select committee, saying in December that the "mystery" delivery reported in a Daily Mail story was WADA-approved decongestant Fluimucil.

Brailsford, who remains confident Team Sky's clean image will not be tarnished by the investigation, was critical of comments made by UKAD's outgoing chairman David Kenworthy this month in which his evidence, and that of former Team Sky head coach Shane Sutton, was described as "disappointing".

However, despite the investigation into team Sky's conduct which is still ongoing, Sapstead has confirmed she will answer questions relating to the package at the center of the controversy.

"The Committee has been told by both British Cycling and Team Sky that they have supplied all the information they have relating to this investigation to UKAD," committee chair Damian Collins said in a statement.