Russian track cyclist Sveshnikov suspended for doping

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian track cyclist Kirill Sveshnikov has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Wednesday.

“The sample was taken from Kirill Sveshnikov (on) January 23, 2014 at the Russian track cycling championships in St Petersburg,” RUSADA said in a statement.

Sveshnikov, 22, claimed the bronze medal in the points race at last year’s world championships in Minsk.