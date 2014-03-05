FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Russian track cyclist Sveshnikov suspended for doping
March 5, 2014 / 3:45 PM / 4 years ago

Russian track cyclist Sveshnikov suspended for doping

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Russian track cyclist Kirill Sveshnikov has been provisionally suspended after testing positive for a banned substance, the Russian Anti-Doping Agency (RUSADA) said on Wednesday.

“The sample was taken from Kirill Sveshnikov (on) January 23, 2014 at the Russian track cycling championships in St Petersburg,” RUSADA said in a statement.

Sveshnikov, 22, claimed the bronze medal in the points race at last year’s world championships in Minsk.

Reporting by Dmitry Rogovitskiy; Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

