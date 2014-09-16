FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Ulissi suspended again after positive Giro test
September 16, 2014 / 7:06 PM / 3 years ago

Ulissi suspended again after positive Giro test

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Diego Ulissi was provisionally suspended by his Lampre team on Tuesday for the second time after disciplinary proceedings were opened against the Italian rider who failed a dope test at the Giro d‘Italia.

Ulissi had been provisionally suspended by Lampre in June after he tested positive for the bronchodilator salbutamol on the Tour of Italy, where he won two stages.

But Lampre, having not heard from Swiss Cycling, where the Switzerland-based Ulissi had a license, or from the International Cycling Union (UCI), said on Saturday they had authorized Ulissi to ride on Tuesday at the Coppa Bernocchi.

However, Swiss Cycling eventually opened disciplinary proceedings, prompting Lampre to ban Ulissi again.

“The UCI notified to the cyclist his referral to the disciplinary commission of Swiss Cycling,” Lampre said in a statement on Tuesday, after Ulissi took part in the Coppa Bernocchi.

Ulissi, 25, could face a two-year ban if found guilty.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

