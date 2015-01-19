Italian Ulissi gets nine-month doping ban

PARIS (Reuters) - Italian Diego Ulissi has been handed a backdated nine-month suspension after testing positive for the asthma-inhaler drug salbutamol, his Lampre team said on Monday.

“Ulissi informed the team that he has received from the Swiss Olympic Association notification of a nine-month suspension starting from 25 June 2014,” Lampre said in a statement.

The ban was issued by the Swiss Olympic Association because Ulissi, who has won three Giro d‘Italia stages, is based in that country.