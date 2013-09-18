FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Cavendish sprints to first stage win in Tour of Britain
September 18, 2013 / 4:03 PM / 4 years ago

Cavendish sprints to first stage win in Tour of Britain

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Briton Mark Cavendish won his first stage of the Tour of Britain on Wednesday after a fierce sprint finish into Llanberis at the foot of Mount Snowdon in Wales.

The British road race champion finished the fourth stage ahead of stage one winner Elia Viviani and Steele Von Hoff.

Eleven riders broke away from the peloton early in the stage as it traveled from Stoke-on-Trent but the gap was bridged with a kilometer to go to set up a sprint to the line.

Team Sky leader Bradley Wiggins retained the overall lead with his team mate Ian Stannard in second place.

Writing by Sam Holden in London; Editing by John Mehaffey

