FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
France's Ferrand-Prevot claims unique world treble
Sections
Featured
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
IRMA
Flying into the eye of Hurricane Irma with U.S. 'Hurricane Hunters'
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
Brexit
Can Britain negotiate a painless exit from Europe?
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
Cyber Risk
How to live in a world where your data is not secure
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
September 5, 2015 / 3:16 PM / 2 years ago

France's Ferrand-Prevot claims unique world treble

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot became the first woman to hold world titles in three cycling disciplines when she won the mountain bike gold medal on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who already has titles in cyclocross and road cycling, hammered her rivals in Vallnord, Andorra.

She beat Russian Irina Kalentyeva by 58 seconds and Ukraine’s Yana Belomoina by a minute and a half.

“I was fed up that people would not stop talking about the treble,” Ferrand-Prevot was quoted as saying by sports daily L‘Equipe.

“It is not that I don’t care about what others think, but I do things for myself.”

Ferrand-Prevot is now set to try a mountain biking-road cycling double at the 2016 Olympics.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Martyn Herman

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.