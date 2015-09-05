France's Ferrand-Prevot claims unique world treble

PARIS (Reuters) - France’s Pauline Ferrand-Prevot became the first woman to hold world titles in three cycling disciplines when she won the mountain bike gold medal on Saturday.

The 23-year-old, who already has titles in cyclocross and road cycling, hammered her rivals in Vallnord, Andorra.

She beat Russian Irina Kalentyeva by 58 seconds and Ukraine’s Yana Belomoina by a minute and a half.

“I was fed up that people would not stop talking about the treble,” Ferrand-Prevot was quoted as saying by sports daily L‘Equipe.

“It is not that I don’t care about what others think, but I do things for myself.”

Ferrand-Prevot is now set to try a mountain biking-road cycling double at the 2016 Olympics.