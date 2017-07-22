FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 22, 2017 / 6:26 PM / in 2 hours

Factbox: A day on the Tour de France

1 Min Read

MARSEILLE, France (Reuters) - Statistic, quote and fact of the day after the 20th stage of the Tour de France, a 22.5-km time trial on Saturday.

Statistic of the Day: 0.03

In kph, the difference of average speed between stage winner Maciej Bodnar and fellow Pole Michal Kwiatkowski, who finished one second off the pace.

QUOTE OF THE DAY: "I think it was normal with a Frenchman in second place behind me on the start line, racing in Marseille and finishing in a football stadium. Certainly I have no complaints" - Chris Froome on being booed during the time trial.

FACT OF THE DAY: France's Romain Bardet retained his place on the podium by one second after Spain's Mikel Landa made up 1:12 in the final time trial.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Neville Dalton

