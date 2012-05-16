FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 16, 2012 / 10:25 AM / 5 years ago

France's Turgot facing ban for test no shows

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - French rider Sebastien Turgot, who finished second in the Paris-Roubaix classic last month, is likely to face a ban after three “no shows” for doping controls over an 18-month period, his manager said on Wednesday.

The 28-year-old could be banned between three months and two years according to International Cycling Union regulations, which require riders to inform the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) of their whereabouts at any given time.

“He’s an idiot. He’s indefensible. He has been incredibly careless,” his manager Jean-Rene Bernaudeau said by telephone.

“He knew the rules. We completely support the Adams system,” he added, referring to the WADA data system.

Writing by Gregory Blachier; Editing by Peter Rutherford

