Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 203.5-km Stage 2 from Duesseldorf, Germany to Liege, Belgium - July 2, 2017 - Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany wins the stage. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 203.5-km Stage 2 from Duesseldorf, Germany to Liege, Belgium - July 2, 2017 - Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany reacts after winning the stage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 203.5-km Stage 2 from Duesseldorf, Germany to Liege, Belgium - July 2, 2017 - Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany sprints towards the line to win the stage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 203.5-km Stage 2 from Duesseldorf, Germany to Liege, Belgium - July 2, 2017 - Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany wins the stage. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 203.5-km Stage 2 from Duesseldorf, Germany to Liege, Belgium - July 2, 2017 - Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany wins the stage. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

LIEGE, Belgium German Marcel Kittel of the Quick-Step Floors team claimed his 10th Tour de France victory when he won the second stage, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday.

France's Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took second place with German Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) third.

Britain's Geraint Thomas of Team Sky retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)