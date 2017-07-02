Froome crashes during Tour de France stage two
LIEGE, Belgium Defending Chris Froome crashed during the second stage of the Tour de France, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf to Liege on Sunday.
LIEGE, Belgium German Marcel Kittel of the Quick-Step Floors team claimed his 10th Tour de France victory when he won the second stage, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf, Germany, on Sunday.
France's Arnaud Demare (FDJ) took second place with German Andre Greipel (Lotto Soudal) third.
Britain's Geraint Thomas of Team Sky retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Clare Fallon)
LIEGE, Belgium Defending Chris Froome crashed during the second stage of the Tour de France, a 203.5-km ride from Duesseldorf to Liege on Sunday.
LONDON Andy Murray will begin his Wimbledon title defense on Monday after confirming his recovery from a hip injury that has disrupted his preparation for this year's tournament.