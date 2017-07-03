Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 212.5-km Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France - July 3, 2017 - Team Sky rider Geraint Thomas of Britain wears the yellow jersey on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 212.5-km Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France - July 3, 2017 - Team Sunweb rider Michael Matthews of Australia and Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia sprint towards the line. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 212.5-km Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France - July 3, 2017 - Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia celebrates his victory on the podium. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 212.5-km Stage 3 from Verviers, Belgium to Longwy, France - July 3, 2017 - Bora-Hansgrohe rider Peter Sagan of Slovakia wins the stage. REUTERS/Christian Hartmann

LONGWY, France World champion Peter Sagan suffered an untimely pedal problem but slotted his shoe back into its clip in time and powered to victory in the third stage of the Tour de France on Monday.

The Slovak's right shoe unclipped as he was about to produce his final burst of speed to the finish line, and Olympic champion Greg van Avermaet (BMC Racing) may have seen his chance to attack in the finale on the brutal last climb of the day.

But Sagan (Bora-Hansgrohe) took a second to clip his shoe back in before accelerating to outsprint Australian Michael Matthews (Team Sunweb) and Ireland's Dan Martin (Quick-Step Floors).

Van Avermaet had to settle for fourth.

Britain's Geraint Thomas of Team Sky finished two seconds off the pace but retained the overall leader's yellow jersey as the main overall favorites finished together.

Defending champion Chris Froome moved up to second overall, 12 seconds behind his team mate.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson)