New mum Azarenka dashes Briton's Wimbledon dreams
LONDON New mother Victoria Azarenka reached the last 16 of Wimbledon on Friday with a nerve-jangling 3-6 6-1 6-4 win over home favorite Heather Watson.
NUITS-SAINT-GEORGES, France German Marcel Kittel of the Quick-Step Floors team won the seventh stage of the Tour de France, according to provisional results on Friday.
Kittel pipped Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen (Dimension Data) to the line and was declared the winner after a photo finish at the end of a 213.5-km ride from Troyes.
Britain's Chris Froome of Team Sky retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.
(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Richard Balmforth)
SPIELBERG, Austria Triple world champion Lewis Hamilton smashed his Red Bull Ring lap record twice in Austrian Grand Prix practice on Friday, with Ferrari's championship leader Sebastian Vettel close behind his Mercedes rival.