Kittel takes fifth victory in this year's Tour de France

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France - July 11, 2017 - Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany sprints for the win.

PAU, France (Reuters) - German Marcel Kittel claimed his fifth victory in this year's Tour de France when he won the 11th stage, a 203.5km ride from Eymet on Wednesday.

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen was second and Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen took third place.

Britain's Chris Froome retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Three of the main contenders crashed as last year's runner-up Romain Bardet, third overall, Jakob Fuglsang (5th) and two-time winner Alberto Contador (12th) hit the deck in separate incidents.