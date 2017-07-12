FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 12, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 28 minutes ago

Kittel takes fifth victory in this year's Tour de France

1 Min Read

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 178-km Stage 10 from Perigueux to Bergerac, France - July 11, 2017 - Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany sprints for the win.Benoit Tessier

PAU, France (Reuters) - German Marcel Kittel claimed his fifth victory in this year's Tour de France when he won the 11th stage, a 203.5km ride from Eymet on Wednesday.

Dutchman Dylan Groenewegen was second and Norway's Edvald Boasson Hagen took third place.

Britain's Chris Froome retained the overall leader's yellow jersey.

Three of the main contenders crashed as last year's runner-up Romain Bardet, third overall, Jakob Fuglsang (5th) and two-time winner Alberto Contador (12th) hit the deck in separate incidents.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Christian Radnedge

