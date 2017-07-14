Froome survives danger as Sky execute perfect plan, Barguil wins

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 101-km Stage 13 from Saint-Girons to Foix, France - July 14, 2017 - Team Sunweb rider Warren Barguil of France celebrates on the podium with the polka-dot jersey.

FOIX, France (Reuters) - Chris Froome remains in contention for a fourth Tour de France title after Team Sky put the pressure on their rivals with a perfectly executed plan in Friday's 13th stage, won on Bastille Day by France's Warren Barguil.

Italian Fabio Aru, who kept his cool despite quickly finding himself without any team mates to help him, retained the yellow jersey and finished in the group of favourites with Froome and third-placed Romain Bardet, all 1:48 seconds off Barguil's pace.

"I was always composed," said Aru, whose Astana lieutenant Jakob Fuglsang abandoned on Friday after sustaining wrist and elbow fractures in a crash two days ago.

A day after Froome showed a sign of weakness, Team Sky sent Spain's Mikel Landa in front when twice champion Alberto Contador attacked early on.

Landa finished fourth behind Contador and Colombian Nairo Quintana, who is back in contention in eighth place overall, 2:07 behind Aru.

"Beating Contador is something huge for me because he's always been my idol," said Barguil.

"I had great legs today after a tough stage yesterday."

Aru leads Froome by six seconds overall with last year's runner-up Bardet in third place, 25 seconds behind the race leader and Colombian Rigoberto Uran in fourth, a further 10 seconds back.

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 101-km Stage 13 from Saint-Girons to Foix, France - July 14, 2017 - Team Sunweb rider Warren Barguil of France wins the stage. Christian Hartmann

Landa is now fifth, 1:09 behind Aru, and Team Sky's management will need to make clear who the leader is after the Spaniard, whose contract expires at the end of the year, finished ahead of Froome on Thursday.

Froome appeared to struggle in the last of three climbs in the punchy 101-km stage, but he still managed to attack his rivals in the final part of the Mur de Peguere, a punishing 9.3-km ascent at an average gradient of 7.9 percent.

"Yesterday was a tough day for me in the finale but today I was feeling much better," Froome said.

"We played with the team because Landa was not far in the general classification, it was perfect for us. Mikel is very strong and maybe we'll do the same kind of thing in the coming days."

Sky never had to chase on a day of danger for them as Landa was in front with Contador.

The leading duo were caught by Barguil and Quintana just before the summit of the Mur de Peguere and the Frenchman, who strengthened his grip on the polka dot jersey, proved the stronger sprinter.

Saturday's 14th stage, a 181-km ride from Blagnac to Rodez, suits the breakaway specialists.

The overall contenders are expected to be in proper action again next Wednesday and Thursday in the last two mountain stages in the Alps.