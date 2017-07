Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 181.5-km Stage 14 from Blagnac to Rodez, France - July 15, 2017 - Team Sunweb rider Michael Matthews of Australia wins the stage.

RODEZ, France (Reuters) - Australian Michael Matthews won the 14th stage of the Tour de France, a 181.5-km ride from Blagnac on Saturday.

Briton Chris Froome reclaimed the overall leader's yellow jersey from Italian Fabio Aru.