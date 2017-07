Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 183-km Stage 17 from La Mure to Serre-Chevalier, France - July 19, 2017 - Lotto NL-Jumbo rider Primoz Roglic of Slovenia wins the stage.

SERRE-CHEVALIER, France (Reuters) - Slovenia's Primoz Roglic won the 17th stage of the Tour de France, a mountainous 183-km ride from La Mure to Serre-Chevalier on Wednesday.

Briton Chris Froome covered his rivals' attacks to retain the overall leader's yellow jersey.