Kittel abandons Tour de France

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 165-km Stage 16 from Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, France - July 18, 2017 - Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany receives the green jersey for best sprinter on the podium.

SERRE-CHEVALIER, France (Reuters) - German sprinter Marcel Kittel abandoned the Tour de France during the 17th stage, a 183-km ride from La Mure on Wednesday.

Kittel, who was wearing the green jersey as leader of the points classification, crashed early in the stage and was dropped in the first climb of the day.

The Quick-Step Floors rider won five stages in this year's Tour.

Australian Michael Matthews is the new leader in the points classification.