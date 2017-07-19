FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
an hour ago
Kittel abandons Tour de France
#Trump
#PhilipMorris
#Healthcare
#CyberRisk
#FutureOfMoney
#Energy&Environment
Sections
Featured
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
the wider image
Hopes and expectations of a fake girlfriend
Report details public executions for petty theft
North Korea
Report details public executions for petty theft
#Future of Money
Reuters Focus
#Future of Money
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
July 19, 2017 / 1:11 PM / an hour ago

Kittel abandons Tour de France

1 Min Read

Cycling - The 104th Tour de France cycling race - The 165-km Stage 16 from Le Puy-en-Velay to Romans-sur-Isere, France - July 18, 2017 - Quick-Step Floors rider Marcel Kittel of Germany receives the green jersey for best sprinter on the podium.Benoit Tessier

SERRE-CHEVALIER, France (Reuters) - German sprinter Marcel Kittel abandoned the Tour de France during the 17th stage, a 183-km ride from La Mure on Wednesday.

Kittel, who was wearing the green jersey as leader of the points classification, crashed early in the stage and was dropped in the first climb of the day.

The Quick-Step Floors rider won five stages in this year's Tour.

Australian Michael Matthews is the new leader in the points classification.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Hugh Lawson

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

    All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

    © 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.