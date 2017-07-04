Kerber finds it tough going at the top
LONDON There can be few things in tennis more embarrassing than being beaten in the first round of a grand slam tournament while ranked number one in the world.
PARIS World champion Peter Sagan has been kicked out of the Tour de France after sending Briton Mark Cavendish crashing in the finale of Tuesday's fourth stage, the race jury president said.
"Peter Sagan is disqualified from the 2017 Tour de France after today's tumultuous sprint in Vittel," Philippe Marien told reporters.
LONDON Last year's Wimbledon runner-up Milos Raonic boomed down the fastest serve of this year's tournament so far at 141 mph as the Canadian beat Germany's Jan-Lennard Struff 7-6(5) 6-2 7-6(4) in the first round on Tuesday.