Cycling - The 104th Tour de France - Team presentation ahead of the weekend's start - Duesseldorf, Germany - June 29, 2017 - Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain leaves the stage following the official team presentation. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay

DUESSELDORF, Germany Spain's Alejandro Valverde, a key team mate of one of the race favorites, Colombian Nairo Quintana, is out of the Tour de France after crashing during the opening time trial on Saturday.

Valverde, third overall in 2015, skidded into a safety barrier after losing control of his bike on a wet left-hand corner on the 14-km course in Duesseldorf.

The 37-year-old was treated by race medics on the spot before being taken to hospital with a suspected leg injury.

Movistar said that Valverde, who had a sterling start to the season with victories in the Liege-Bastogne-Liege classic and the Tour of Catalunya, had been forced to abandon.

"At first we thought it was just a crash, like it happens often, but when we saw that he could not get up, we knew it was serious," said sports director Jose Vicente Garcia.

"It is a sad day for us."

Valverde and Quintana were seen as a formidable double act on this Tour, but the Colombian, second overall in 2013 and 2015, will now have to make do without the help of the Spanish veteran.

(Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis, Neville Dalton)