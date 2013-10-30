FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Froome wins prestigious Velo d'Or award
#Sports News
October 30, 2013 / 10:56 AM / 4 years ago

Froome wins prestigious Velo d'Or award

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Sky Procycling's Chris Froome of Britain cycles during the tenth stage of the Tour of Spain "La Vuelta" cycling race in Salamanca August 29, 2011. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

PARIS (Reuters) - Tour de France champion Chris Froome has won the prestigious Velo d‘Or award as the best rider of 2013, the Briton’s Team Sky said on Wednesday.

Froome prevailed in a poll of cycling journalists set up by French publication Velo Magazine, with Colombia’s Nairo Quintana, the Tour runner-up as well as leading climber and best young rider, was voted prospect of the year.

In addition to the Tour de France, Froome also won the Criterium du Dauphine and the Tour de Romandie.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by John O'Brien

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
