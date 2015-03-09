FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Froome out of Tirreno-Adriatico for health reasons
March 9, 2015 / 9:25 AM / 3 years ago

Froome out of Tirreno-Adriatico for health reasons

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Team Sky rider Christopher Froome of Britain cycles among the pack after crashing during the 163.5 km fourth stage of the Tour de France cycling race from Le Touquet-Paris-Plage to Lille July 8, 2014. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pelissier

PARIS (Reuters) - Briton Chris Froome has been ruled out of the Tirreno-Adriatico stage race for health reasons, the Team Sky rider said on Monday.

“Still not feeling well so won’t be making it to #TirrenoAdriatico2015 Really disappointed but health comes first,” the 2013 Tour de France winner posted on Twitter without elaborating on his ailment.

The seven day race, which begins on Wednesday in Italy, was highly anticipated as the top four Tour de France favorites -- Froome, Spain’s Alberto Contador, Colombian Nairo Quintana and defending Tour de France champion Vincenzo Nibali of Italy -- were scheduled to compete.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Patrick Johnston

