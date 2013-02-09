FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Thieves put spoke in Garmin's Tour of Mediterranean bid
Sections
Featured
Trump praises federal response
Puerto Rico
Trump praises federal response
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
Cyber Risk
Foreign government code reviews 'problematic': official
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
Reuters Backstory
When women drive the story in Saudi Arabia
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
February 9, 2013 / 8:25 PM / 5 years ago

Thieves put spoke in Garmin's Tour of Mediterranean bid

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - The Garmin team pulled out of the Tour of the Mediterranean ahead of Saturday’s fourth stage after 17 of their bikes were stolen from a hotel car park in southern France.

“Our truck was broken into during the night ... with thieves stealing 17 bikes, several sets of wheels and other equipment,” the American outfit said in a statement.

“This is a big loss for the team, not just from an equipment standpoint but because the Tour was a huge goal for us and the team was in great shape for it,” added director Jonathan Vaughters.

Local authorities are investigating the robbery which took place 20 miles from Marseille.

Writing by Gregory Blachier, editing by Tony Jimenez

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.