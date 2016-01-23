Giant-Alpecin six hurt in Alicante car collision

MADRID (Reuters) - Six Giant-Alpecin cyclists were taken to hospital, two suffering multiple fractures, after being struck head-on by a car driven by a British woman in southern Spain on Saturday.

The riders, including Paris-Roubaix champion John Degenkolb of Germany and promising Frenchman Warren Barguil, were hit by the car on a minor road while training near Alicante and two helicopters were used in the rescue, emergency services for the Valencia region said on their Twitter feed.

Giant-Alpecin named the other four involved as American Chad Haga, Fredrik Ludvigsson of Sweden, Dutchman Ramon Sinkeldam and Max Walscheid of Germany.

Emergency services said two of the riders had sustained multiple fractures but did not disclose their identities.

Giant-Alpecin said all the riders were in a “stable condition”.

“Everyone on the team is in shock right now and there are some major issues that we need to take care of but we also realize we have had some luck,” said team physician Anko Boelens.

“Everyone is conscious, stable and approachable but we are waiting for the latest information and to consult the doctors in those hospitals about the treatments needed for the riders.”