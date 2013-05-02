FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Double champion Basso pulls out of Giro with cyst
Sections
Featured
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Puerto Rico
Acute shortages plunge island into survival mode
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
Business
Uber’s path to win back London: data, fines and fees
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
At least 20 killed in shooting rampage at Vegas concert
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 2, 2013 / 10:16 AM / in 4 years

Double champion Basso pulls out of Giro with cyst

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Ivan Basso of Italy awaits the start of the eight stage of the 99th Tour de France cycling race between Belfort and Porrentruy July 8, 2012. REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

PARIS (Reuters) - Double champion Ivan Basso of Italy has pulled out of the Giro d‘Italia because of a serious saddle sore two days before the start of the race.

Basso was suffering from a cyst, which made it impossible for him to pedal correctly, his Cannondale team said in a statement on Thursday.

Compatriot Damiano Caruso would replace Basso in the squad, Cannondale said.

The 35-year-old climber won the Giro in 2006 and 2010 but was not regarded as a top contender this year, having shown poor form this season.

Basso also twice finished on the Tour de France podium, taking third place in 2004 and second place in 2005.

The Giro starts in Naples on Saturday and finishes in Brescia on May 26.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.