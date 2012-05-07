FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Goss wins stage three of Giro d'Italia
May 7, 2012 / 3:05 PM / 5 years ago

Goss wins stage three of Giro d'Italia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

HORSENS, Denmark (Reuters) - Australian Matt Goss won the third stage of the Giro d‘Italia on Monday after a bunch sprint.

Argentina’s Juan Jose Haedo was second with American Tyler Farrar third.

Race leader Taylor Phinney of the United States was involved in a crash along with Britan’s world champion Mark Cavendish in the final kilometer.

The stage began with a memorial ceremony for Belgian rider Wouter Weylandt, who died in an accident on stage three of the Giro last year, and for Horsens mayor Jan Trojberg, who died suddenly on Sunday.

Tuesday is the race’s first rest day as the Giro d‘Italia moves to Italy. Racing resumes with a team time trial on Wednesday in Verona.

Reporting by Alasdair Fotheringham; Editing by John Mehaffey

