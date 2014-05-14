Ulissi snatches Giro fifth stage

Lampre rider Diego Ulissi of Italy celebrates on the podium after the 230 km (143 miles) 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Feltre to Tirano May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

(Reuters) - Italy’s Diego Ulissi won a dramatic final climb to the town of Viggiano to win the fifth stage of the Giro D‘Italia on Wednesday.

Around half a dozen riders, including former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans, battled up the final kilometer before Ulissi, riding for Lampre-Merida, sneaked up on the left with around 500 meters left to take the stage.

Evans was second and Julian Arredondo was third at the end of the 203-kilometre stage from Taranto which started in dry weather before rain made conditions treacherous.

Australia’s Michael Matthews finished sixth to keep the pink jersey. The Giro continues with the 247 kilometer sixth stage from Sassano to Montecassino on Thursday.