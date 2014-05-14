FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Ulissi snatches Giro fifth stage
Sections
Featured
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Business
T-Mobile, Sprint close to deal
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
North Korea
Russia urges calm as tensions between U.S., North Korea rise
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
Reuters Backstory
The fate of trillions of dollars rests on 30 minutes with the Fed
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 14, 2014 / 6:05 PM / 3 years ago

Ulissi snatches Giro fifth stage

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Lampre rider Diego Ulissi of Italy celebrates on the podium after the 230 km (143 miles) 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia cycling race from Feltre to Tirano May 25, 2011. REUTERS/Stefano Rellandini

(Reuters) - Italy’s Diego Ulissi won a dramatic final climb to the town of Viggiano to win the fifth stage of the Giro D‘Italia on Wednesday.

Around half a dozen riders, including former Tour de France winner Cadel Evans, battled up the final kilometer before Ulissi, riding for Lampre-Merida, sneaked up on the left with around 500 meters left to take the stage.

Evans was second and Julian Arredondo was third at the end of the 203-kilometre stage from Taranto which started in dry weather before rain made conditions treacherous.

Australia’s Michael Matthews finished sixth to keep the pink jersey. The Giro continues with the 247 kilometer sixth stage from Sassano to Montecassino on Thursday.

Reporting By Brian Homewood, editing by Pritha Sarkar

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.