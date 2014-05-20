FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Bouhanni makes it three stage wins at Giro
May 20, 2014 / 4:10 PM / 3 years ago

Bouhanni makes it three stage wins at Giro

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

France's Nacer Bouhanni of UCI ProTeam FDJ celebrates winning the 144km (90 miles) sixth and final stage of the Tour of Oman cycling race from Hawit Nagam Park to Matrah Corniche in Muscat February 16, 2013. REUTERS/Sultan Al Hasani

SALSOMAGGIORE TERME Italy (Reuters) - Frenchman Nacer Bouhanni claimed his third victory in this year’s Giro d‘Italia when he won the 10th stage with another perfectly timed sprint on Tuesday.

The FDJ.fr rider was set up by team mate Sebastien Chavanel in a finale also marked by a another massive crash in the final bend to add to his second and seventh stage wins.

“I owe my team mates the win because they put me in the ideal position,” said Bouhanni, who finished ahead of Italy’s Giacomo Nizzolo, with Australian Michael Matthews third.

Overall leader Cadel Evans of Australia stayed out of trouble throughout and retained his pink jersey with a 57-second lead over Colombian Rigoberto Uran.

Bouhanni, who holds the red jersey for the points classification, was pulled by his team mates towards the front of the pack after a short climb near the end of the 173-km ride from Modena.

The 2012 French champion then delivered, producing his effort with just under 200 meters left.

Wednesday’s 11th stage takes the peloton over 249 km from Collechio to Savona with two second category climbs on the menu.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by editing by Mitch Phillips

