Polanc wins first mountain stage of Giro

Lampre-Merida rider Jan Polanc of Slovenia celebrates after crossing the finish line of the 152 km ( 94 miles) fifth stage of the 98th Giro d'Italia ( Tour of Italy ) cycling race from La Spezia to Abetone , Italy, May 13, 2015. REUTERS/LaPresse/Fabio Ferrari

(Reuters) - Slovenia’s Jan Polanc claimed the first major win of his professional career when he took the fifth stage of the Giro D‘Italia on Wednesday.

Overall race favorite Alberto Contador of Spain finished fourth to take the pink jersey from Australian Simon Clarke after the 152 kilometers from La Spezia to Abatone, the first mountain stage of the race.

Polanc, 23, attacked from a five-man break around 10 kilometers from the finish on the second of the stage’s two climbs to finish 1.31 minutes clear of Sylvain Chavanel.

The Frenchman just clung on to second place from Italian Fabio Aru.

Contador leads the overall standings by two seconds from Aru with Australian Richie Porte in third place another 18 seconds behind.