FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Gaviria sprints to second Giro stage victory
#Trump
#World
#Energy&Environment
#SolarEclipse
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
WORLD
Spanish police searching for van driver in Barcelona attack
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
U.S.
Duke University removes contentious Confederate statue
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
Markets
Summer rumblings could herald a stormy fall
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 10, 2017 / 3:52 PM / 3 months ago

Gaviria sprints to second Giro stage victory

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Cycling Track - Final - Men's Omnium Flying Lap 250m Time Trial - Rio Olympic Velodrome - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Fernando Gaviria (COL) of Colombia competes.Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Fernando Gaviria snatched his second win on this year's Giro d'Italia when he sprinted to victory in impressive fashion in Wednesday's fifth stage.

The Colombian rider of the Quick Step-Floors team, who had already prevailed on stage three, easily beat Italian Jakub Mareczko (Wilier Triestina-Selle Italia) and Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) at the end of a 159-km route from Pessara to Messina, the home town of defending champion Vincenzo Nibali.

Gaviria will wear the points classification's cyclamen jersey on Thursday as his team mate, Luxembourg's Bob Jungels, retained the overall leader's maglia rosa.

Slovenian Luka Pibernik raised his arms in celebration when he crossed the finish line, only to realize some 200 metres further on that the riders had to cover an extra lap of the final circuit.

Thursday's sixth stage takes the peloton over 217km from Reggio Calabria to Terme Luigiane

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.