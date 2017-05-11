FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
3 months ago
Cycling: Dillier delivers after long breakaway, Jungels stays pink
#Sports News
May 11, 2017 / 3:59 PM / 3 months ago

Cycling: Dillier delivers after long breakaway, Jungels stays pink

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Swiss Silvan Dillier won his maiden grand tour victory when he prevailed at the end of a long breakaway in the sixth stage of the Giro d'Italia on Thursday.

The BMC rider outsprinted breakaway companion Jasper Stuyven of Belgium (Trek-Segafredo) in the final short climb, with Austrian Lukas Poestlberger (Bora-Hansgrohe) taking third place 12 seconds back.

"It's probably the biggest win of my career," said Dillier, whose best result this season was second place in the Dwars Door West-Vlaanderen one-day race.

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels retained the overall leader's pink jersey after finishing the 217-km ride from Reggio Calabria to Terme Luigiane in the main pack.

Adam Yates (Orica-Scott) is second six seconds behind with fellow Briton Geraint Thomas (Team Sky) in third, 10 seconds off the pace.

Friday's seventh stage will take the peloton over 224km from Castrovillari to Alberobello.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ed Osmond

