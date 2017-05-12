Cycling: Australian Ewan sprints to Giro stage seven victory

(Reuters) - Australian Caleb Ewan showed his true colors again when he won a bunch sprint to take the seventh stage of the Giro d'Italia on Friday.

The pocket-sized Orica-Scott rider, who had not won since claiming a Tour of Abu Dhabi stage in February, launched the sprint about 300 meters from the line and held off Colombian Fernando Gaviria (Quick Step-Floors).

Ireland's Sam Bennett (Bora-Hansgrohe) finished third.

Luxembourg's Bob Jungels retained the overall leader's pink jersey after finishing safely in the main pack at the end of the 224-km ride from Castrovillari to Alberobello.

Saturday's eighth stage, a 189-km ride between Molfetta and Peschici, is again likely to favor the sprint specialists.