FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
Valverde wins Giro's 16th stage, Kruijswijk hangs on to lead
Sections
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
Politics
Lattice to seek Trump approval of China-backed takeover
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
Exchange-traded funds
New ETF plans to 'make America great again'
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
ENERGY & ENVIRONMENT
California lawmakers block Mojave water bill, Cadiz surges
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 24, 2016 / 3:41 PM / a year ago

Valverde wins Giro's 16th stage, Kruijswijk hangs on to lead

Reuters Staff

2 Min Read

Movistar rider Alejandro Valverde of Spain cycles during a team training session in Utrecht, Netherlands, July 3, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Alejandro Valverde kept alive his hopes of winning this year’s Giro d‘Italia with victory in the 16th stage on Tuesday, but race leader Steven Kruijswijk maintained a firm grip on the pink jersey by finishing second.

Former champion Vincenzo Nibali cracked towards the end of the stage and his chances of winning for a second time after his 2013 triumph were seriously dented.

Spaniard Valverde outsprinted Dutchman Kruijswijk at the end of the hilly 132-km ride between Bressanone and Andalo while Russian Ilnur Zakarin took third place eight seconds behind.

Kruijswijk (Lotto NL-Jumbo) now leads Colombian Esteban Chaves (Orica-GreenEDGE) by three minutes while Valverde lies third, 3:23 off the pace after collecting a 10-second bonus for his win.

Valverde and Zakarin (Katusha) launched the decisive attacks on the last climb of the day, jumping away with Kruijswijk to fight for victory.

Chaves could not follow but limited the damage he sustained, finishing eighth, 42 seconds behind Valverde. Nibali, the 2014 Tour de France champion, ran out of gas and finished 1:47 off the pace.

He is now fourth overall, 4:43 behind Kruijswijk.

Wednesday’s 17th stage is a flat 196-km ride from Molveno to Cassano d‘Anda.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Toby Davis

Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.