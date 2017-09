Astana rider Vincenzo Nibali of Italy cycles during the 138-km (85.74 miles) 19th stage of the 102nd Tour de France cycling race from Saint-Jean-de-Maurienne to La Toussuire-Les Sybelles in the French Alps mountains, France, July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Benoit Tessier

(Reuters) - Italian cyclist Vincenzo Nibali won the Giro d‘Italia for the second time on Sunday.

Astana rider Nibali finished safely after organisers stopped the clock for the closing kilometres of the 21st and final stage in Turin because of rain.

The stage was won by German Nikias Arndt after home rider Giacomo Nizzolo was disqualified for leaving his line during the final sprint.

