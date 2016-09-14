FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
a year ago
Centenary edition of Giro d'Italia to depart from Sardinia
September 14, 2016 / 2:20 PM / a year ago

Centenary edition of Giro d'Italia to depart from Sardinia

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

The pack of riders of the Giro D'Italia cycling race pass Lake Garda during the 20th 175 km stage from Predazzo to Madonna di Campiglio in this June 4, 1999 file photo.Stringer/Files

MILAN (Reuters) - The Giro d'Italia's 100th edition will start from the island of Sardinia in 2017, organizers said on Wednesday.

The three-week grand tour begins with a stage from Alghero to Olbia before the peloton rides to Tortoli then Cagliari.

"I am very proud to see that the Giro will start from my homeland," said Italian Fabio Aru, the 2015 Vuelta champion, who was born in San Gavino Monreale.

"It would be fantastic for me to take part in the race."

The Giro has only visited Sardinia three times -- in 1961, 1991, when it hosted the 'grand depart', and 2007.

The rest of the course will be unveiled on Oct. 25, eight days after the Tour de France route is announced in Paris.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

