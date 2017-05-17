FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
#Sports News
May 17, 2017 / 3:15 PM / 3 months ago

Fraile takes Giro stage 11, Dumoulin retains overall lead

1 Min Read

(Reuters) - Spaniard Omar Fraile won the 11th stage of the Giro d'Italia, a hilly 161-km trek from Florence to Bagno Di Romagna, though Dutchman Tom Dumoulin clung to his overall lead despite several attacks from his rivals on Wednesday.

Fraile (Dimension Data) beat former world champion Rui Costa(UAE Team Emirates) at the end of a long breakaway.

France's Pierre Rolland (Cannondale-Drapac) finished third.

Briton Geraint Thomas, who had gained some ground back in Tuesday's time trial after his ninth-stage crash, was unable to follow the top guns in the last climb.

Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) kept his cool despite repeated attacks from Italian Vincenzo Nibali (Team Bahrain) and Frenchman Thibaut Pinot (FDJ) to stay 2:23 ahead of Colombian Nairo Quintana (Movistar).

(This version of the story corrects final paragraph to show Nibali with Team Bahrain, not Astana)

Writing by Julien Pretot; editing by Mark Heinrich

