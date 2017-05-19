FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Gaviria wins again to continue stunning Giro debut
May 19, 2017 / 3:44 PM / 3 months ago

Gaviria wins again to continue stunning Giro debut

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

2016 Rio Olympics - Cycling Track - Final - Men's Omnium Flying Lap 250m Time Trial - Rio Olympic Velodrome - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 15/08/2016. Fernando Gaviria (COL) of Colombia competes.Eric Gaillard

(Reuters) - Colombia's Fernando Gaviria continued to take the Giro d'Italia by storm when he timed his sprint to perfection to win the 13th stage on Friday, taking his tally to four victories in the race.

The Quick Step-Floors rider came from nowhere at the end of the 167km stage from Reggio Emilia to Tortona to blast through a gap and cross the line first.

Gaviria, making his Grand Tour debut, also won the third, fifth and 12th stages and leads the points classification.

He became the first Colombian to win four stages at the same Giro.

Dutchman Tom Dumoulin (Team Sunweb) retained the overall leader's pink jersey after arriving safely in the peloton.

Reporting by Martyn Herman, editing by Ed Osmond

