FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Reuters logo
3 months ago
Cycling: Kruijwijk abandons Giro with stomach problems
#Trump
#NorthKorea
#Energy&Environment
#Economy
#FutureOfMoney
#CyberRisk
Sections
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S.
Fellow Republicans hit Trump for defending Confederate statues
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
North Korea
U.S., Japan step up cooperation to counter North Korea
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
Breakingviews
Gary Cohn faces worst dilemma of his career
PicturesReuters TV
AfricaAmérica LatinaعربيArgentinaBrasilCanada中国DeutschlandEspañaFranceIndiaItalia日本MéxicoРОССИЯUnited KingdomUnited States
#Sports News
May 27, 2017 / 8:54 AM / 3 months ago

Cycling: Kruijwijk abandons Giro with stomach problems

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

PARIS (Reuters) - Dutchman Steven Kruijswijk has pulled out of the Giro d'Italia because of stomach problems, the LottoNL-Jumbo rider said on Saturday.

"After a bad evening and night due to stomach problems I won't be able to start today's stage. Completely empty," Kruijswijk wrote on his Twitter feed before the start of the 20th and penultimate stage.

Kruijswijk was 10th in the overall standings after losing two spots in the 19th stage on Friday.

Last year, Kruijswijk lost the Giro lead in the 19th stage after a crash, eventually finishing fourth overall.

Reporting by Julien Pretot; Editing by Amlan Chakraborty

0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2017 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.