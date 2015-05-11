FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Pozzovivo conscious after Giro horror crash
May 11, 2015 / 2:55 PM / 2 years ago

Pozzovivo conscious after Giro horror crash

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

Colnago-CSF Inox's Domenico Pozzovivo celebrates on the podium after winning the 229-km eighth stage from Sulmona to Lago Laceno of the Giro d'Italia May 13, 2012. REUTERS/Alessandro Garofalo

SESTRI LEVANTE, Italy (Reuters) - Italian Domenico Pozzovivo is “conscious and lucid” after being carried away motionless on a stretcher following a crash in a descent during the third stage of the Giro d‘Italia, his team said on Monday.

“According to the race doctor, Pozzovivo has been evacuated conscious and lucid,” French outfit AG2R-La Mondiale said on their Twitter feed.

Pozzovivo, one of the contenders for a podium finish, hit the ground head first with about 40km left in the 136km ride between Rapallo and Sestri Levante.

The 32-year-old, fifth overall in last year’s race, was put in an ambulance wearing a neck brace and wrapped in a survival blanket.

The accident brought back memories of the 2011 Giro during which Belgian Wouter Weylandt died after crashing during the third stage.

Writing by Julien Pretot; Editing by Ken Ferris

