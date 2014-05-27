Denmark's OPQS team chief Holm confirms child sex charge

COPENHAGEN (Reuters) - Brian Holm, the Danish sporting director of the Omega Pharma- Quick Step (OPQS) cycling team, been charged by Danish police in connection with a sexual assault on a 12-year old girl, he told a news conference in Copenhagen on Tuesday.

The 51-year-old said he had gone against his lawyer’s advice and decided to waive his right to anonymity after receiving calls from reporters and friends about the case.

“I can guarantee you that I feel a hundred times better now that I‘m standing here than I did all day yesterday,” said Holm, whose 12-year career as a professional included a stint at Team Telekom where he helped compatriot Bjarne Riis win the 1996 Tour de France.

Holm declined to discuss details of the case.

“My lawyer says that everything I say may be used against me,” he said. “I have nothing to say on the matter - it will only hurt me more.”

As well as being sporting director of the Belgian OPQS cycling team, Holm is an elected city councillor for Denmark’s Conservative party in Frederiksberg.