Vuelta winner Horner joins Lampre-Merida

Chris Horner of the U.S. celebrates on the podium after retaking the overall race lead in the 181-km 19th stage of the Vuelta, Tour of Spain cycling race from San Vicente de la Barquera to Alto del Naranco, September 13, 2013. REUTERS/Joseba Etxaburu

PARIS (Reuters) - Vuelta winner Chris Horner’s long quest for a team finally ended on Thursday when Italian outfit Lampre said they had recruited the American.

“It’s official. Now Chris Horner is a Lampre Merida rider,” Lampre-Merida wrote on their Twitter feed.

The 42-year-old Horner won the 2013 Vuelta, becoming the oldest grand tour winner, but his contract with RadioShack -- now Trek Factory Racing -- was not renewed.

His previous best performance in a grand tour was ninth in the 2010 Tour de France.

Horner joins world champion Rui Costa of Portugal at Lampre, who finished 14th in the 19-team strong World Tour last year.