Voigt sets new hour record

LONDON (Reuters) - German rider Jens Voigt has beaten the hour record at the velodrome in Grenchen, Switzerland, covering a distance of 51.115 km in an hour, cycling’s governing body the UCI said on Thursday.

The Trek Factory Racing rider, 43, is now set to retire after beating the previous record of 49.700 km set by Czech rider Andrej Sosenka in 2005.

Voigt’s record follows a revision by the UCI of the rules, introduced in 2000, governing equipment used in the celebrated competition.

The UCI said in May the record could be beaten on a bike that complies with current rules for machines used in endurance track events.

Voigt joins a prestigious list of record holders for the event ranging from the first officially established in 1893 by Henri Desgrange to Fausto Coppi, Jacques Anquetil, Eddy Merckx and Francesco Moser.

“I am extremely proud to be joining all the iconic riders that have beaten this record before me,” said Voigt. “The crowd was amazing, supporting me all the way.”

The likes of Bradley Wiggins and Fabian Cancellara are interested in taking on one of cycling’s most famous challenges.