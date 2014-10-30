FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Austrian Braendle sets new hour record
October 30, 2014 / 9:15 PM / 3 years ago

Austrian Braendle sets new hour record

Reuters Staff

1 Min Read

BERNE (Reuters) - Austria’s Matthias Braendle set a new one hour record of 51.85 kilometres on Thursday, the International Cycling Union (UCI) said on Twitter.

The 24-year-old, riding at the World Cycling Centre in the Swiss town of Aigle, beat Jens Voigt’s mark of 51.11 km which was set on Sept. 18 in nearby Grenchen.

Braendle was ahead of Voigt’s mark by more than 50 seconds at the halfway point and managed to break the record despite a few wobbles in the last 10 minutes.

“Things went well for the first 30 minutes, then in the middle of the race, it was really tough and I suffered,” he told Austrian media. “Fortunately, there were lots of people there to support me.”

“It got better near the end and I could enjoy it. Towards the end, the pain went away.”

Reporting by Brian Homewood; Editing by Greg Stutchbury

