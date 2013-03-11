FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Jalabert seriously injured in accident: police
March 11, 2013 / 1:40 PM / in 5 years

Jalabert seriously injured in accident: police

Guillaume Serries

1 Min Read

French cyclist Laurent Jalabert, one of the most successful riders of his generation, smiles ahead of the 2002 Cycling Road World Championships in Zolder October 13, 2002.

TOULOUSE, France (Reuters) - Former cyclist Laurent Jalabert was seriously injured in a road accident on Monday morning, French police told Reuters.

Jalabert, who won the Tour of Spain in 1995 and was world time trial champion in 1997, was on his bike when he was hit by a car travelling in the opposite direction near Montauban, a town in the south of France.

“He is not in danger,” a spokesman said.

The vehicle suddenly turned left, cutting across Jalabert who had the right of way, the police said.

The 44-year-old suffered several fractures and was briefly unconscious when the emergency services arrived.

He was transferred to hospital to undergo surgery, a source close to the former rider told French radio RTL.

(The story makes clear Jalabert is 44 not 41 in paragraph 5)

Writing by Toby Davis in London; editing by Mark Meadows

