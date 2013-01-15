FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Katusha receive permission to compete in second division
January 15, 2013

Katusha receive permission to compete in second division

MOSCOW (Reuters) - Katusha, barred from competing in the World Tour in 2013 by the International Cycling Union (UCI), have been cleared to race in the second division after improvements in their anti-doping controls.

“Following the UCI Licences Commission decision on 10 December 2012 to refuse Katusha’s registration as UCI ProTour (first division), the team introduced anti-doping measures that have prompted the Licences Commission to grant it registration as UCI Professional Continental Team (second division),” a UCI statement said on Tuesday.

Katusha, who finished second in the World Tour standings last year and have world number one Joaquim Rodriguez of Spain in their ranks, appealed the original UCI decision to CAS after their application to compete in the top flight was rejected because of the team’s doping record over the past four years.

“Having received the second division license, Katusha are still waiting for the final decision of the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in order to obtain the World Tour license for 2013,” a Katusha statement added.

Reporting by Gennady Fyodorov, editing by Mark Meadows

